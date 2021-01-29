Optas LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,682. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

