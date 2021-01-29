Optas LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $19.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,843.39. 23,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,776.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,640.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

