Optas LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optas LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.12.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,852 shares of company stock valued at $155,899,982. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.