Optas LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Optas LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $526.31. 127,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The stock has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.39 and a 200 day moving average of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

