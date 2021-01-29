Optas LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.83. 81,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,473. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

