Optas LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $368.04. 12,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,302. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.