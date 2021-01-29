Optas LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Optas LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after buying an additional 895,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 235,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$55.35 during midday trading on Friday. 2,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,594. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.

