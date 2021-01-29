Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover (NYSE:DOV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

Shares of DOV opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

