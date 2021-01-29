Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,723.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $70,723.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00825989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.08 or 0.04026531 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.