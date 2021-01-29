Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 1,924,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,005,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.
In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.
