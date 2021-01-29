Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 1,924,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,005,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

