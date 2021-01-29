Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) fell 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.05 and last traded at $76.76. 832,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 573,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTRK. B. Riley upped their price target on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

