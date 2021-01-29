Ontology Price Up 6.7% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $454.04 million and $149.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00044701 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00170425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000267 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009820 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.