Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OPHLY stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
