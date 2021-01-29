Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OPHLY stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

