OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

OCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OncoCyte by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 194,350 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in OncoCyte by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 193,972 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

