OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.
OCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of OCX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.23.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
