ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 12,691,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,904,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

