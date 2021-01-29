Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Raised by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.