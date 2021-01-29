Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

