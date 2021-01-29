Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Olympic Steel by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 20.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $156.27 million, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.