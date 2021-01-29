Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 66,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,676. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

