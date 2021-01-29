Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 660,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,209. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

