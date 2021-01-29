Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.88. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

