OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.19

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $776,556.92 and $482,645.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00122315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00259639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00065102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033453 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

