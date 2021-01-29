OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 5,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.