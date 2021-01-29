OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.
Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 5,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
