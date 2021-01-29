Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

