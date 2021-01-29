Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of OSH opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 in the last three months. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

