NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share.
NVR opened at $4,518.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,610.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,064.15.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,860.60.
In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101,976.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
