NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share.

NVR opened at $4,518.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,610.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,064.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,860.60.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101,976.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

