Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,113. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

