Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.07

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $10.03. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 3,725 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.