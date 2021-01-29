Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.07

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $10.03. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 3,725 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.