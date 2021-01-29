Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 216.0% in January

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NXJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $688,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

