Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Nutriband stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 million and a P/E ratio of -55.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

