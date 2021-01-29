NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Up 54.8%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) shares rose 54.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 3,386,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,492,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative net margin of 61.42% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

