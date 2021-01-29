NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $161.30 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $182.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 848.99 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

