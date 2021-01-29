NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Up 9.7%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.47. 3,243,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 1,325,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $730,852.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $1,080,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,827 shares of company stock worth $3,968,956. 28.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after purchasing an additional 625,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,769,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,999,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

