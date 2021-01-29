nOS (NOS) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One nOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00116857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00244158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060088 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,193.76 or 0.83459251 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

