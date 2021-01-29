Northland Securities Increases Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Price Target to $12.50

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

