Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

