Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

