Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $381,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

