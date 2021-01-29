Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,259.8% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 170,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 167,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $137.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

