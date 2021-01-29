Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MSA Safety by 7.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 85.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sidoti began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $165.63.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.