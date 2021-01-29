Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $237.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

