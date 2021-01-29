Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

BAC opened at $30.32 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

