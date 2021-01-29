NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s current price.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.89 ($43.40).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €41.06 ($48.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.09 and a 200 day moving average of €31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 699.31. NORMA Group SE has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a one year high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

