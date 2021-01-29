Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

