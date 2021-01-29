Nomura Downgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Neutral

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.
Shares of LG Display stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Comerica Bank increased its position in LG Display by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 211.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
