Nomura Downgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Neutral

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Comerica Bank increased its position in LG Display by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 211.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

