NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNGRY. CSFB upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. NN Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

