NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 567,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 833,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.