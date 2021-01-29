NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 567,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 833,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

