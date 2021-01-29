Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $267,135.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nkarta stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $222,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

