Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNCHY opened at $61.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.63. Nissan Chemical has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nissan Chemical will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.