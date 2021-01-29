Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8,910.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 142,572 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

